MW: Bond-market’s most deeply inverted gauge is pointing to...

MW: Deutsche Bank shares slump in latest sign of bank worries
MARKETWATCH reports: Deutsche Bank shares slumped on Friday, putting the health of another globally systemic important ...
MARKETWATCH reports:
The most deeply inverted part of the U.S. yield curve is one that hasn’t sent a false signal about the prospects of a U.S. recession in more than a half-century of research.
That’s the spread between 10-year and 3-month Treasury yields, which was around 155.8 basis points below zero as of Wednesday — reflecting a 3-month T-bill rate TMUBMUSD03M, 4.811% that’s trading well above its 10-year counterpart TMUBMUSD10Y, 3.293%. The large difference between the two rates is pointing to the likelihood of a “deep recession,” according ...
Shippers brace for freight rate and BAF increase onslaught
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year
United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo
'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom
'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light
Carrier anger as Nhava Sheva terminal operators hike tariffs
Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability
Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO
DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – 'top-down' fear strikes back
Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO
Comment on this article