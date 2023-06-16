MW: Global tech layoffs have surpassed 206,000 since the start of 2023

MW: A default wave is building, says Deutsche Bank. Here's how bad it may get.
MARKETWATCH reports: May is coming to an end with the Nasdaq Composite potentially registering a 6% ...
MARKETWATCH reports:
More than 206,000 global technology-sector employees have been laid off since the start of 2023, according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi.
That number has gone up more than eightfold since mid-January, the website noted.
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows
Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market
Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'
Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement
MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO
Too many Gulf carriers flying out of Shanghai for China's liking?
Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs
Comment on this article