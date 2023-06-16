MW: Global tech layoffs have surpassed 206,000 since the start of 2023

By LoadstarEditorial 16/06/2023

MARKETWATCH reports:

More than 206,000 global technology-sector employees have been laid off since the start of 2023, according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi.

That number has gone up more than eightfold since mid-January, the website noted.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN