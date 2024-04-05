MW: Dow’s worst day in a year follows talk of no rate cuts in 2024, oil-price spike

By LoadstarEditorial 05/04/2024

MARKETWATCH reports:

April’s sudden selloff in stocks intensified on Thursday, as investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut interest rates this year and as oil prices spiked on tensions in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA skid more than 500 points, or 1.4% — posting its worst day since March 2023, when the regional-bank crisis erupted.