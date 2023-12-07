By Alessandro Pasetti 07/12/2023

For a major box line that, on the asset-light side of the logistics equation, is perceived to be a mere outlier in the industry, as world shipping leader Mediterranean Shipping Company arguably is, to now take over a pure freight forwarder* smells a lot like a classic, opportunistic (MSC-indeed) move.

(*Nothing changes our recent ’Vertical integration – where mentality and culture clash’ take; in fact it’s reinforced, I reckon.)

First reaction: France’s Clasquin for the Geneva headquarters? Way too small to bother.