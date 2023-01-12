Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
Improved booking prospects show the Asia to Mediterranean tradelane is proving more resilient than the ...
While Mærsk this week announced a new leadership look, in essence leading to very few operational changes, I reckon, it’s business as usual at increasingly aggressive, market share-wise MSC, its partner in the 2M Alliance*.
(*Whose future hangs in the balance: our detailed 2M prognosis was made a month ago, next catalyst date: 25 April.)
M&A my way
Our Premium sources insist that the insatiable Geneva-based shipping line still aims to strengthen, inorganically, its asset-heavy portfolio granting continuity to its existing M&A strategy concerning peripheral ...
Ocean carriers are slowing-down their ships and deploying extra tonnage on more robust routes as ...
In a management and organisational shake-up, Maersk has added 10 ‘business leaders’ to its executive ...
PRESS RELEASE A.P. Moller – Maersk announces new executive leadership team 10 January 2023 Changes to the organisation ...
Florida shipper OJ Commerce has launched a furious response to Maersk’s claims that the case ...
