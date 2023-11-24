Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
MSC has announced a new FAK (freight all kinds) rate from Asia to North Europe ...
MSC has slapped a bumper $297 per teu surcharge on shipments transiting the Panama Canal in response to the increasing capacity reductions.
It followed the announcement on Tuesday by CMA CGM of a $150 per teu ‘Panama Adjustment Factor’, valid from 1 January. MSC’s surcharge, almost double that of the French carrier, will begin two weeks earlier, on 15 December.
MSC told customers: “During Q2 23, the Panama Canal Authority decided to reduce draught from 14.94 metres to 13.41.
“Despite several measures to conserve water, taken over the last months, lack of precipitation in the area is affecting the water level of the canal. Consequently, the canal authority has recently confirmed further restrictions regarding the number of vessels crossing the canal.
“These restrictions, combined with the increase of the canal tariff implemented earlier this year, are having a direct impact on overall MSC operations costs.”
An analysis conducted by the Loadstar Premium team last week suggested that with a reduction to 18 transits a day, expected from February, daily capacity through the neopanamx locks of the canal could be less than 50% of design capacity.
And, with little sign of improving weather, Maersk warned shippers that, while its advanced planning was sufficient to mitigate potential delays, they should prepare for other issues. It told customers: “We are closely collaborating with the PCA to secure the necessary transit slots. By scheduling transits between 30 and 14 days before arrival, depending on vessel size and direction, we aim to safeguard our transit schedule.”
It also noted it had secured access to blocktrain services between Balboa and Cristobal, “enabling alternative container transport options”, but stressed these were “limited”.
Holding true on the maxim that when it does rain, it pours, public protests across the country over Canadian mining company First Quantum’s plans to extend the Cobra Panama copper mine into virgin rainforest have compounded transport issues.
Protests, drawing up to 250,000 Panamanians and local environmentalists to the streets, have resulted major blockades, including access roads to box terminals.
Some local environmental campaigners have additionally claimed that the water used by First Quantum in the copper extraction process has contributed to the low water levels in the canal, although the company denies this.
MSC has announced a new FAK (freight all kinds) rate from Asia to North Europe ...
CMA CGM and Maersk are releasing surplus 13,000 teu ships to their joint Far East-West ...
Ocean carrier operational profits fell below pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter – and results ...
Severe congestion in South Africa’s ports is forcing shipping lines to omit the country from ...
The US west coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach reported strong import container ...
MSC is set to further extend its presence in the Italian rail freight market after ...
After recording gains across the board last week, the container spot market indices are back ...
South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor
Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand
Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension
Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert
More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten
Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles
DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle
As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?
US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west
Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article