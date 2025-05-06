Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary

MSC Jasper VIII
Photo: VesselFinder
By

As container lines try to manage capacity in the face of wild swings in short-term demand on transpacific trades, there appears to be a split in strategy among the carrier groupings.

According to new analysis by liner database eeSea, MSC has spent the past fortnight redesigning its east-west network.

“MSC has orchestrated substantial modifications across five distinct services, yielding significant capacity implications,” said eeSea operations manager John Kingori.

“Beyond straightforward suspensions and selective blank sailings, MSC has exhibited sophistication through service consolidations and ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Europe Asia-US east coast Asia-US west coast blanked sailings Calculating Capacity Gemini cooperation MSC Ocean Alliance Premier Alliance Transpacific ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

    Most read news

    Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull

    US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs

    Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends

    DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea

    Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?

    Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer

    Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates

    End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders

    Good first quarter for Hapag Lloyd and ONE, 'but it's all downhill from here'

    HMM takes ships from sinking transpacific for another Asia-Middle East service

    Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes

    Global Forwarding drags DHL Q1 numbers down, but 'we have the remedy'

    ...BIG earnings miss for DHL Global Forwarding & Freight

    Heavenly DSV (with one caveat): the forwarding trifecta of success

    CMA CGM Air Cargo fleet almost doubles with Air Belgium buy

    IATA accuses Adani of 'capacity gaming' over Mumbai freighter ban