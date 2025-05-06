By Gavin van Marle 06/05/2025

As container lines try to manage capacity in the face of wild swings in short-term demand on transpacific trades, there appears to be a split in strategy among the carrier groupings.

According to new analysis by liner database eeSea, MSC has spent the past fortnight redesigning its east-west network.

“MSC has orchestrated substantial modifications across five distinct services, yielding significant capacity implications,” said eeSea operations manager John Kingori.

“Beyond straightforward suspensions and selective blank sailings, MSC has exhibited sophistication through service consolidations and ...

