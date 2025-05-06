Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Spot rates across all the major east-west deepsea trades continued their downward descent this week, ...
As container lines try to manage capacity in the face of wild swings in short-term demand on transpacific trades, there appears to be a split in strategy among the carrier groupings.
According to new analysis by liner database eeSea, MSC has spent the past fortnight redesigning its east-west network.
“MSC has orchestrated substantial modifications across five distinct services, yielding significant capacity implications,” said eeSea operations manager John Kingori.
“Beyond straightforward suspensions and selective blank sailings, MSC has exhibited sophistication through service consolidations and ...
