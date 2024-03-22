Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin

dreamstime_xs_105526508
© Jirapatch Iamkate |
By

Following exclusive negotiations, which began at the end of last year, MSC subsidiary Shipping Agencies Services (SAS) and Clasquin Group have reached agreement that will see SAS acquire a 42% stake in the French forwarder, with a view to purchasing the remaining capital on the stock market.

The shareholding is currently in the hands of chairman Yves Revol and Lyon-based private equity firm Olymp.

SAS has offered just over €142 per share, which is slightly more than the €130-€140 anticipated by financial experts, and values the stake at €325m.

The transaction is supported by Clasquin’s CEO and senior members of the management team, who have also undertaken to tender their shares in the takeover bid, representing a total of about 8.5% of the share capital.

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

SAS will then file a public tender offer with France financial markets authority (AMF) for the remaining Clasquin shares, at the same price per share, before implementing, if conditions permit, a compulsory delisting.

At a conference call today, which followed the publication of the company’s 2023 results, Clasquin CEO Hervé Morin revealed that the company had not issued a sale mandate but had received an expression of interest from MSC.

He said that post-takeover, the company would maintain its current management team and brands.

One potential area of synergy with MSC’s subsidiaries is likely to be in Africa, with Africa Global Logistics (AGL), formerly Bolloré Africa Logistics. Clasquin could offer AGL its international forwarding network for shipments to and from the continent, Mr Morin explained.

Clasquin has experienced strong growth in Africa in recent years, and is in the process of taking full control of its Morocco-based subsidiary, Timar, which is present in several African countries.

The Lyon-based firm posted a 2023 turnover of €562.1m, down 35.9% on the previous 12 months, as markets normalised. Net profit decreased 16.2%, to €18.3m.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Clasquin financial results M&A MSC Shipping Agencies Services The Clasquin Group Hapag-Lloyd Maersk New ship alliances shape up Ocean Alliance Ocean Network Express (ONE) THE Alliance

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty

    Ports of LA and Long Beach busier this year and eyeing an early peak season

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price