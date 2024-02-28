MSC Air Cargo signs up GSA Guangzhou R&T Transportation for China

By LoadstarEditorial 28/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

We’re delighted to share some fantastic news – MSC Air Cargo is teaming up with GUANGZHOU R&T TRANSPORTATION LTD as our new General Sales Agent (GSA) for the dynamic markets of Hong Kong and China.

Kudos to New Beginnings!

This partnership perfectly aligns with MSC Air Cargo’s vision of seamless global connectivity and customer-centric service. By joining forces with R&T, we’re enhancing our logistics capabilities in Hong Kong and China, offering you top-notch service and reliability. As we embark on this collaboration, we anticipate the potential for growth, innovation, and strengthened connections. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring and are committed to achieving shared success.

About GUANGZHOU R&T TRANSPORTATION LTD:

Part of the Tianyue Group since 1999, R&T is a trailblazer in the world of international logistics. From multimodal transportation to warehousing, product packaging, distribution processing, and information management – they do it all with innovation at their core.