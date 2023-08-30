Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mr Joy: When life gives you lemons…

Tun with oil
ID 7889869 © Anyunoff | Dreamstime.com
By

From ’Inconvenient truths’ to today’s commodity-driven coverage: The Good Oil is here to stay for a few decades yet.

Still, we can we use it to our advantage.

Not so fast

The world is grappling with how to make up for years of ignorance and avoidance by trying to do too much too soon with insufficient infrastructure. The misguided herd mentality of switching (pardon the pun) to electric vehicles in the exaggerated belief that this will have a material effect ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Big Oil Supply chain radar DP-DHL

    Most Read

    South Korean industry groups slam Hapag-Lloyd bid for HMM

    Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'

    Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms

    Container lines look set to be sailing in 'choppy water'

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    Drug smugglers going bananas again

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    ITS warns of peak season railhead congestion in US midwest and east

    Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    Six new members as BRICS trade bloc targets growing markets

    EC switches €135m rail support funds from Russia to Ukraine

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Mr Joy: Plug in to some inconvenient truths