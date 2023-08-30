By Mr Joy 30/08/2023

From ’Inconvenient truths’ to today’s commodity-driven coverage: The Good Oil is here to stay for a few decades yet.

Still, we can we use it to our advantage.

Not so fast

The world is grappling with how to make up for years of ignorance and avoidance by trying to do too much too soon with insufficient infrastructure. The misguided herd mentality of switching (pardon the pun) to electric vehicles in the exaggerated belief that this will have a material effect ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN