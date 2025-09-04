Receive FREE Newsletter
News / MOL looks for more investment in India, eyeing shipbuilding and logistics

Japan’s MOL is the latest ocean carrier to be exploring more investment opportunities in India, with shipbuilding and inland logistics the new targets.

The renewed investment interest follows recent talks between prime minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Ishiba Shigeru, in ...

    India Japan Mitsui OSK Line (MOL)