A campaign of joint anti-Houthi military operations in Yemen and the Red Sea may have halved its capability for further missile attacks on shipping, according to security specialist Risk Intelligence.

Late last month, US president Joe Biden conceded that airstrikes against Houthi targets were proving ineffective: “Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes.”

But the situation may have changed

.Hans Tino Hansen, CEO of Risk Intelligence told The Loadstar: “No one thought it would stop the Houthis,” he said, but added: “We actually disagree to its not having an impact on capability.”

Two weeks ago, Risk Intelligence said the strikes had not affected the Houthi militants’ political will to continue attacks on commercial shipping. But, according to Mr Hansen this morning, Risk Intelligence estimates that a series of airstrikes, missile strikes and cyber-attacks had degraded Houthi missile stocks and launch capability to “maybe 50% to 60%”.

The attacks had also reduced the Houthis’ targeting capabilities, communication and radar, believed Risk Intelligence. If so, this would vindicate the UK government’s decision to participate in bombing operations, despite a mixed perception at home.

A survey of British exporters published today gives an insight into the effectiveness of Yemeni attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, with over half of respondents having faced supply chain disruptions.

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) survey, which includes some 1,000 companies, found 55% of UK exporters and 53% of manufacturers and B2C service firms, including retailers, have suffered increased costs and delays as a result of the attacks.

They include a 300% increase in container hire costs and delivery time hold-ups of up to a month.

Spare shipping capacity had “bought us some time”, said BCC head of trade policy William Bain, who added: “Recent ONS data also indicates the impact has yet to filter through to the UK economy, with inflation holding steady in January.”

But he said new customs procedures “were not doing the UK any favours, also adding to costs and delays”.

He said: “Our research suggests that the longer the [Red Sea] situation persists, the more likely it is that the cost pressures will start to build. Certain sectors of the economy are obviously more exposed to this than others.”

Meanwhile, on Friday Germany committed its frigate Hessen, as well as 700 soldiers, to the EU’s Aspides mission, alongside Denmark and Greece, a move expected to cost around €56m ($60.6m).