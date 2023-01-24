Mexico defends plan to ban freighters from its primary airport

Prospects for Latin flower exports for Valentine's Day fading
For Latin American flower exporters and airlines, the coming Valentine’s Day peak may not be ...
According to FlightGlobal, a draft document has been leaked, revealing that the Mexican government plans to ban all freighter flights from Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport. It recommends freighter operations transfer to Felipe Angeles International, which opened last March. IATA has not taken kindly to the decision and pointed to “enormous technical, regulatory and infrastructural requirements associated with this transfer”.
“Neither airlines nor the associated cargo supply chain can just pack up and move to an alternative airport.”
Mexico defended its position, but it is likely it’s not the last we’ll hear of this story…
