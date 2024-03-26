News Podcast | Mar 2024 | Box spot rates slide, DP World’s forwarding ambitions, IATA WCS and TPM24 in review
In this episode, The Loadstar Podcast recaps the biggest trade shows of 2024, and all the ...
Air trade demand from Puerto Rico (PR) to mainland US reflects its growing life science exports, but investment and training are needed for the island territory to reach its full potential.
The Puerto Rico Life Sciences Air Cargo Community (PRLSACC) predicted that PR would see 24% year-on-year growth in life science exports by 2027.
“These findings are a true indication of the potential for growth throughout our pharma operations,” said Jonas van Stekelenburg, advisor for the Departamento de Desarrollo Económico y Comercio.
Puerto Rico is the largest bioscience manufacturing hub in the wider US, by export volume, and 12 of the world’s 20 top-grossing pharmaceutical companies operate on the island, including Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie.
Furthermore, 12 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers, with products such as pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, surgical instruments, lab devices, dental equipment and vision correction, have sites on the island.
As a result, the region is poised to become a central hub to serve the ever-growing US healthcare demands, which Mr van Stekelenburg described as a golden opportunity.
He told The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’S WCS this month: “There is never a downturn in Puerto Rico, because no matter what happens in the world, there will always be illness, with healthcare needed.”
However, due to the temperature-critical nature of pharma shipments, cool chain operations and facilities in Puerto Rico need to be optimised for the sector to truly take off.
The PRLSACC’s temperature-controlled exports are predicted to increase by 30% annually for the next three years, which Mr van Stekelenburg said, would need “the best quality air freight you can have”.
He told The Loadstar the PRLSACC was trying to improve quality by pushing for investment into cool chain infrastructure at the island’s airports, Luis Muñoz Marín, near San Juan (SJU), and Rafael Hernández, in Aguadilla (BQN).
Whilst SJU is the larger airport, and boasts 49 connections from 25 airlines, BQN only serves direct routes to four countries with three airlines. The PRLSACC is therefore calling for more direct routes for BQN, which it says is potentially a key pillar in capitalising on the mass supply of pharma from PR.
The community’s board includes community members, the DEDC, Invest Puerto Rico, the Industry University Research Center, Aerostar Airport Holdings and Port Authority of Puerto Rico.
Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit
'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge
Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers
Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit
Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price
Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article