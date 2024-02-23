Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

Yusen Logistics appoints Bruno Jackes to head Germany too
Yusen Logistics (Europe) has appointed Bruno Jacques as MD of Yusen Logistics (Deutschland), with effect from1 April. Mr ...
Metro Shipping has snapped up Flexporter Emiliano Muco as its new business development director.
He has joined the UK forwarder from a three-year stint as global account executive for the US company. Prior to that, Mr Muco has worked for Kuehne + Nagel, TNT and DHL.
Mr Muco, shortly to become a father, said: “With a large forwarder’s capability and a small forwarder’s customer focus, Metro already provides its customers with significant benefits, but when you combine those USPs with leading-edge technology, it takes the Metro proposition to a whole different level. I am genuinely excited by my opportunity here.”
Grant Liddell, Metro MD, added: “We welcome Emiliano to the team and wish him every success in his new role. His skills, experiences and accomplishments will be invaluable in helping us to increase our market share, customer base, and profitability. Emiliano will play a pivotal role in developing our service portfolio and driving revenue growth by identifying new business opportunities and expanding Metro’s presence in our markets.
“As Metro moves forward, Emiliano’s wide ranging experience will be invaluable in developing our full portfolio of services, encompassing global multi-modal transport, customs brokerage, supply chain management, 4PL and contract logistics.”
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict
Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team
Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon
The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains
Mexican rail freight ambitions could provide Panama Canal alternative
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article