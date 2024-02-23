Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

By Alex Lennane 23/02/2024

Metro Shipping has snapped up Flexporter Emiliano Muco as its new business development director.

He has joined the UK forwarder from a three-year stint as global account executive for the US company. Prior to that, Mr Muco has worked for Kuehne + Nagel, TNT and DHL.

Mr Muco, shortly to become a father, said: “With a large forwarder’s capability and a small forwarder’s customer focus, Metro already provides its customers with significant benefits, but when you combine those USPs with leading-edge technology, it takes the Metro proposition to a whole different level. I am genuinely excited by my opportunity here.”

Grant Liddell, Metro MD, added: “We welcome Emiliano to the team and wish him every success in his new role. His skills, experiences and accomplishments will be invaluable in helping us to increase our market share, customer base, and profitability. Emiliano will play a pivotal role in developing our service portfolio and driving revenue growth by identifying new business opportunities and expanding Metro’s presence in our markets.

“As Metro moves forward, Emiliano’s wide ranging experience will be invaluable in developing our full portfolio of services, encompassing global multi-modal transport, customs brokerage, supply chain management, 4PL and contract logistics.”