By Gavin van Marle 06/12/2023

MSC’s inland logistics subsidiary Medlog has inked a long-term contract to operate a UK intermodal depot as part of the shipping line’s plan to extend its presence in supply chain hinterlands.

Medlog has been appointed as the operator of the iPort Rail hub in Doncaster, UK after signing a long-term lease with iPort joint-owner and developer Verdion and is expected to take over operations in the first quarter of next year, with “lifting and storage of containers at the iPort Rail terminal will be performed under the Medlog brand”.

“iPort Rail is strategically located less than five minutes from junction 3 of the M18 motorway in England and it will continue to be an open access terminal, with operations continuing seamlessly and without interruption to its customers,” Medlog UK managing director Dan Everitt said.

“The investment in the iPort Rail terminal is part of the group’s continued investment in intermodal infrastructure in the United Kingdom,” he added.

Verdion jointly owns the iPort site with Canadian infrastructure investment fund Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

The property developer claimed iPort is the largest inland freight facility in the country, covering some 800 acres, with existing warehouses operated by Amazon, CEVA, Fellowes, Lidl, Woodland Group, Maritime Group and Euro Pool Systems, and the Medlog agreement includes a commitment by Verdion to begin developing the rail terminal’s second phase.

This will see the current size and storage capacity of the terminal doubled, as well as increasing the number of trains it can accommodate daily. Planning consent has been secured and work is expected to start in Q1 2024, with the expanded terminal expected to come into operation in Q1 2025.

The terminal currently handles daily block trains from Felixstowe, Southampton, Immingham and Teesport.

“We have significant untapped potential here at iPort to increase provision and support national and international supply chains,” John Clements, executive director of Verdion, said.

“This agreement with MEDLOG will underpin current operations as well as creating a strong platform for future growth, including more business and employment opportunities across the Doncaster and South Yorkshire region,” he added.

Although of limited interest to a wider global audience, the deal is significant in the sense that it further underscores MSC’s ambitions for its Medlog unit, which is establishing itself as the hinterland arm of the world’s largest shipping line – if it’s investment in HHLA is cleared, as currently seems likely, it will have access to – and in parts control of – an intermodal network stretching from the Adriatic to Yorkshire.

