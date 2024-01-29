Maurice Ward group continues European development with Turkish Acquisition

By LoadstarEditorial 29/01/2024

Prague January 10th 2024: Maurice Ward Group (MWG) a Privately Owned, Independent Regional Forwarder established in Ireland (1968) today announced the acquisition of Air Tech Kargo Turkiye.

‘With this acquisition we continue our mission to have owned facilities in all countries in Greater Europe. Turkiye becomes the 28th country on the continent with MWG owned operations. The acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to have wholly owned operations in every country throughout Europe. Turkiye is an extremely important market & is well positioned to become a major manufacturing & trade hub for Europe. With multinational organizations diversifying supply chain & continued near-shoring we see huge growth potential in Turkiye’, said Mr. Maurice Ward, CEO & owner of the MWG.

‘Since Air Tech Kargo was established in 2015, MWG have been our most important partner. It was a natural step that we would join forces with MWG allowing us to fully exploit the huge market opportunities in Turkiye. The two organization share core values & a passion for exceptional freight forwarding & customer service. Having the support of MWG will allow us fulfill our growth ambitions in the market. Myself & my team of over 50 freight forwarding professionals are delighted & excited to be joining the Maurice Ward family’ states Mr. Erdem Kaya, CEO Airtech Kargo.

MWG Turkiye is a full service Air & Ocean Forwarder headquartered in Istanbul & offering full coverage of all major ports & airports. The acquisition will add in excess of +60000 additional airfreight shipments to the MWG network annually. MWG Turkiye specializes in the Aerospace & time critical sectors. The acquisition will help cement the MWG position as a major player in the Aerospace & time critical sector across Europe while also offering new possibilities to existing MWG customers.