News / Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

Renijan 27 docked at DP World Chennai
Photo: DP World Chennai
By

Resurgent demand for intra-Asia trade into India seems to have pushed short-term container freight rates on the route noticeably higher in recent weeks, recovering from the lows seen over the past few months.

DP World Chennai said the FIX1, featuring fewer port calls, offered an eight-day shorter transit than other available connections between Chennai and China. It has a port rotation of Qingdao-Shanghai-Ningbo-Shekou-Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Port Klang-Shekou-Qingdao.

According to industry sources, manufacturing activity in and around Chennai has gathered pace, propelled by trade diversification revolving around the much-publicised China plus-one sourcing strategy of western importers.

Rajesh Srinivasan, India country manager at freight forwarder Dimerco Express Group, said the government wants to lift manufacturing’s share of India’s GDP from around 17.7% currently to 25% by 2025.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Freight Buyers Club podcast, Rahul Kapoor, global head of Shipping Analytics and Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said that although India would not replace China as the workshop of the world, it would make market share gains at China’s expense in the years ahead as manufacturers diversified production to bolster supply chain resilience.

“Supply chain diversification is not a fad anymore, it’s actually happening, and it will continue to accelerate,” Mr. Kapoor explained.

