Kerry Logistics stays bullish as profits decline in a 'tough market'
Hong Kong-headquartered 3PL Kerry Logistics Network (KLN) today was the latest freight service provider to ...
As we prepare to welcome the Q1 24 results of Kuehne + Nagel and DSV in the next 48 hours, there remains plenty of interest in developments at other asset-light actors, how they are faring and what to expect next, in order to determine whether the downturn’s financial impact is evenly spread across freight forwarding.
It’s also the time for a few analysts to update their mid-term forecasts, after a week in which transport and logistics in the US had some ...
MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'
Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports
How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?
Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs
Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled
Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates
Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC
Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar
Talk of Schenker, Flexport et al – and a meagre lunch for forwarders
Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article