Management changes at Kuehne + Nagel: Schacht out, Aldwell in

Time for change
© Convisum
By

PRESS RELEASE 

28.6.23

Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel

Kuehne+Nagel appoints Michael Aldwell to its Management Board as of October 1, 2023

Aldwell will assume responsibility for the business unit Sea Logistics and succeed Otto Schacht

The Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG appoints Michael Aldwell to its Management Board as of October 1, 2023. Aldwell will assume responsibility for the business unit Sea Logistics and succeed Horst Joachim (Otto) Schacht.

Otto Schacht, after 26 ...

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel Break-up DHL Global Forwarding Hillebrand Gori JF Hillebrand

