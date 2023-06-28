Management changes at Kuehne + Nagel: Schacht out, Aldwell in

Kuehne deals in busy bolt-on market – STG Logistics next?
Warming up
PRESS RELEASE
28.6.23
Management changes at Kuehne+Nagel
Kuehne+Nagel appoints Michael Aldwell to its Management Board as of October 1, 2023
Aldwell will assume responsibility for the business unit Sea Logistics and succeed Otto Schacht
The Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG appoints Michael Aldwell to its Management Board as of October 1, 2023. Aldwell will assume responsibility for the business unit Sea Logistics and succeed Horst Joachim (Otto) Schacht.
Otto Schacht, after 26 ...
