By Gavin van Marle 15/05/2024

A couple of years ago, I made the observation that with its integrator strategy, with its focus on securing as much volume as possible on long term accounts, Maersk was looking increasingly like a contract logistics operator – only its assets were ships, ports and containers, rather than trucks, warehouses and pallets.

What I have since learnt about the contract logistics business is that given it earns a third of its revenues from storage, and two-thirds from distribution/value-added services, it’s the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN