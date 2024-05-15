Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Maersk the integrator destuffing its clients, and they like it

Maersk Cross Dock Rotterdam Maasvlakte_9215
By

A couple of years ago, I made the observation that with its integrator strategy, with its focus on securing as much volume as possible on long term accounts, Maersk was looking increasingly like a contract logistics operator – only its assets were ships, ports and containers, rather than trucks, warehouses and pallets.

What I have since learnt about the contract logistics business is that given it earns a third of its revenues from storage, and two-thirds from distribution/value-added services, it’s the ...

