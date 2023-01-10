Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team

By Alex Lennane 10/01/2023

In a management and organisational shake-up, Maersk has added 10 ‘business leaders’ to its executive team under new CEO Vincent Clerc, who took over on 1 January.

The changes take place on 1 February and will see a new management structure based around 15 roles and areas of responsibility.

This team will “jointly own the execution of Maersk’s integrator strategy and is composed to create strong alignment across the enterprise as well as clear ownership and accountability for key aspects of the next phase”, said the company.

Joining the existing five members of the team are: Aymeric Chandavoine, president, Europe; Ditlev Blicher, president, Asia Pacific; Johan Sigsgaard, chief product officer – ocean; Karsten Kildahl, chief commercial officer & Latin America, Africa, and West-central Asia; Katharina Poehlmann, head of strategy; Keith Svendsen, CEO APM Terminals; Narin Phol, president, North America; Rabab Boulos, chief infrastructure officer; Rotem Hershko, chief product officer – logistics & services; and Silvia Ding, head of transformation.

The existing members are Caroline Pontoppidan, general counsel; Henriette Thygesen, chief delivery officer; Navneet Kapoor, chief technology & information officer; Patrick Jany, CFO; and Susana Elvira Meire, chief people officer.

“The business has executed well during the past years, and we have a highly engaged and competent global team ready for the next miles of our transformation,” said Mr Clerc. “We face a challenging global economic outlook, a softening market and, at the same time, our customers are looking to radically improve their supply chains to make them more resilient and agile. This creates urgent needs as well as unique opportunities.

“To navigate through and beyond this environment, we will intensify our focus on cost discipline and service quality while increasing customer centricity, and decision power in the front line.

“This team includes leaders with a long tenure within Maersk and leaders with experience from outside the company, bringing increased diversity of thought, age, gender and nationality. I look very much forward to continuing our strong momentum into the next phase of our strategy, am excited to get to work in the new structure and, together with all Maersk colleagues, accelerate our business transformation.”