News / Maersk leads carriers in crackdown on container weight misdeclaration

maersk frankfurt
Photo: Indian Coast Guard
By

A series of marine accidents along the Indian coast seems to have woken up the container shipping industry to tighten the screws on cargo misdeclarations.

Maersk has taken the lead on the crackdown, potentially prompting others to follow suit.

The Danish ...

    Topics

    Cargo misdeclaration Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) Maersk verified gross mass (VGM) Wan Hai Lines