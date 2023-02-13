Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
Taiwan container line Evergreen has rejected a claim by Maersk that it carries joint responsibility ...
Maersk has announced it will also cancel detention and demurrage (D&D), change of destination (COD) and cancellation fees for Turkish cargo in the ports around the earthquake-affected region.
Charges would be suspended for cargo into and out of Mersin and Iskenderun until 23 Februarysaid the Danish carrier today.
Insurer Group Club North has issued an update on the situation in Turkey and Syria, reporting continued disruption at southern Turkish terminals.
It said Iskenderun ports remain closed, adding: “There are still difficulties in obtaining detailed information from people on the ground, due to the logistical effects of the earthquakes on infrastructure.”
However, the Directorate General of Maritime has advised that the vessels waiting to berth at Limak Port, Iskenderun, should head for other ports.
“The Turkish Maritime Authority said on Friday that more than 1,000 containers which had caught fire “were being separated”, and that “rehabilitation of the port would begin swiftly”.
Claims consultancy WK Webster said photographs of the extent of the fire indicated that many containers had been burned out, but added: “Cargo stowed in other containers in the vicinity of the fire would likely have sustained heat, smoke and water damage”.
Most of the port’s bulk and liquid bulk terminals had reopened by Friday, but the pipeline for oil from the Caspian Sea to Ceyhan remains closed.
MSC reported on Friday: “Inland infrastructure in the area, including roads and rail, have been affected, road traffic is congested and railways to Kayseri and Konya are closed.”
Taiwan container line Evergreen has rejected a claim by Maersk that it carries joint responsibility ...
Maersk has said that being a member of a vessel-sharing alliance (VSA) was “not compatible” ...
The increasingly steady Indian container market is seeing a flurry of new long-haul services, as ...
Maersk recorded its “best financial result in its history” last year, showing a net profit ...
US lawmakers have given carrier MSC until the end of the month to explain why ...
Movement of freight in the US will be easier following a Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) ...
Maersk says “there may be reasons for optimism”, as it hopes for a “surge in ...
Digital solutions are gaining ground at Indian ports, especially for exporters and importers using container ...
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M
Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'
India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports
Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain
Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead
Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet
US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers
Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom
Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo
The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief
Comment on this article