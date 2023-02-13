By Nick Savvides 13/02/2023

Maersk has announced it will also cancel detention and demurrage (D&D), change of destination (COD) and cancellation fees for Turkish cargo in the ports around the earthquake-affected region.

Charges would be suspended for cargo into and out of Mersin and Iskenderun until 23 Februarysaid the Danish carrier today.

Insurer Group Club North has issued an update on the situation in Turkey and Syria, reporting continued disruption at southern Turkish terminals.

It said Iskenderun ports remain closed, adding: “There are still difficulties in obtaining detailed information from people on the ground, due to the logistical effects of the earthquakes on infrastructure.”

However, the Directorate General of Maritime has advised that the vessels waiting to berth at Limak Port, Iskenderun, should head for other ports.

“The Turkish Maritime Authority said on Friday that more than 1,000 containers which had caught fire “were being separated”, and that “rehabilitation of the port would begin swiftly”.

Claims consultancy WK Webster said photographs of the extent of the fire indicated that many containers had been burned out, but added: “Cargo stowed in other containers in the vicinity of the fire would likely have sustained heat, smoke and water damage”.

Most of the port’s bulk and liquid bulk terminals had reopened by Friday, but the pipeline for oil from the Caspian Sea to Ceyhan remains closed.

MSC reported on Friday: “Inland infrastructure in the area, including roads and rail, have been affected, road traffic is congested and railways to Kayseri and Konya are closed.”