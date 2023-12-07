Luxcargo Handling S.A. to take over Luxair’s Ramp and Cargo Handling activities

Cargolux invests $72m to buy fleet of aerial fire-fighting aircraft
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 6 December 2023 – Cargolux is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Luxcargo Handling S.A., LCH, has been awarded a license for ramp handling at Luxembourg airport. The decision was announced following a tender process for two ground handling licenses. This license also permits LCH, to handle third party airlines. LCH will take over Luxair’s ramp and warehouse handling operations at Luxembourg’s Findel airport.
“The takeover of Luxair’s ramp and warehouse handling services by LCH, is a great opportunity for Cargolux to strengthen its position in the air cargo industry and to further enhance its service offering to its customers. LCH also looks forward to continuing the relationship Luxair had with other airlines besides Cargolux. We look forward to commencing operations in 2024. Cargolux’ and Luxair’s cargo ramp and warehouse handling teams have been working hand in hand for decades and I am confident that the transition will proceed smoothly” says Richard Forson, Cargolux President & CEO.
As an all-cargo carrier with over 50 years’ experience in the industry, Cargolux is aware of the challenges and requirements for seamless cargo handling.
