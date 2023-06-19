Lufthansa Cargo connects DB Schenker stations worldwide via API booking interface

By LoadstarEditorial 19/06/2023

DB Schenker establishes API connection for bookings to Lufthansa Cargo in global rollout

Digital solution offers Lufthansa Cargo customers a simple and fully transparent overview of immediately bookable rates and routings in real time

As of this month, a direct API connection (API: Application Programming Interface) exists between Lufthansa Cargo and DB Schenker’s booking system. By using this digital service, DB Schenker not only benefits from an easier offer search and booking, but also from full offer transparency in real time.

Lufthansa Cargo’s smartBooking API is a digital interface that maps the booking process for customers and partners in a fully digitalized way, making it even easier and more targeted. In this way, customers receive information on up to 40 routes per product with the corresponding best prices directly into their booking system around the clock. All offers are fully validated and immediately bookable. This also eliminates the need for duplicate data entry.

By linking their Transport Management System (TMS) directly to Lufthansa Cargo’s booking system, forwarders such as long-standing customer DB Schenker can structure offers according to their needs and use available booking options immediately. To start with, DB Schenker is using the interface to book standard products such as General Cargo (td.pro and td.flash), with the option to extend to special products.

“At Lufthansa Cargo, we rely on digital solutions that offer our customers clear added value – be it in search and booking processes or the management of the same. smartBooking is one such solution: Current offer data is transmitted quickly, seamlessly and transparently in this way, in line with our customer’s respective needs. The fact that our long-standing Global Partner DB Schenker is now successfully connected to Lufthansa Cargo via this API link is something we are very pleased about and motivates us to continuously develop our digital services and solutions,” emphasizes Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

Such an API connection to Lufthansa Cargo is free of charge for customers and partners, and the same applies to newly introduced functions that are added over time. The system can be customized to meet specific customer needs. Thanks to a swift and professional cooperation during the development and implementation of the interface of just a few months, DB Schenker has now been using the smartBooking interface to Lufthansa Cargo since the middle of the month as part of a worldwide rollout. This includes DB Schenker stations worldwide, which can call up, compare, book and manage offers for standard products and, in the future, extended product options from Lufthansa Cargo.

“The long-standing cooperation and trust between Lufthansa Cargo and DB Schenker was key for the implementation of the API interface. Direct access to Lufthansa Cargo‘s dynamic pricing from our inhouse Transport Management System will boost the user experience. Our customers will benefit from the additional efficiency”, highlights Asok Kumar, EVP Global Air Freight at DB Schenker.