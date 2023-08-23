AIFA teething troubles force carriers to truck back to old airport
Freighter operators that made an early shift from Mexico City’s congested Benito Juárez Airport (AICM) ...
Despite the prevailing gloom surrounding the air cargo market, Lufthansa Cargo continues to expand its intra-European network with more flights to and from its Frankfurt Airport hub.
CEO Ashwin Bhat has repeated the company’s goal –“to build a European same-day and e-commerce network, and thereby establish Lufthansa Cargo as the leading European cargo airline and service partner in the market.”
He added: “Complementing our B777F and belly capacity, we can now offer even shorter transport times within European and to selected medium-haul destinations.”
Lufthansa Cargo put its third A321 freighter into service at the end of June and a fourth will join the fleet next month. The carrier offers more than 50 weekly flights on a schedule that includes providing Istanbul, Birmingham, Dublin, Tel Aviv, Cairo, Malta, Milan, Larnaca, Athens, Copenhagen, Algiers, Madrid, Casablanca, Algiers, Tunis and Erevan (Armenia) with a direct connection to its Frankfurt hub.
“Our destinations are constantly being optimised,” spokesperson for Lufthansa Cargo told The Loadstar, and further adjustments and extensions to the short- and medium-haul route network, associated with the A321 fleet expansion, are planned.
“While e-commerce and same-day are relevant segments in this market, they are complemented by typical airfreight goods such as spare parts, pharmaceuticals and high-tech equipment – partly feeder shipments for long-haul and partly intra-European cargo,” the spokesperson explained.
An A321F flight carrying Scandinavia-origin fresh fish and connecting with a Lufthansa B777 freighter or passenger aircraft leaving Frankfurt for long-haul destinations is one example of the carrier’s transit cargo concept.
It said expanding its intra-European route network went hand in hand with Lufthansa Cargo’s plans to establish Frankfurt Airport as a major e-commerce hub via two of its subsidiaries – logistics service provider heyworld and customs clearance agency CB Customs Broker.
“We want to make Frankfurt a leading location in this segment by offering holistic solutions for shipping, customs clearance, and onward transport of eCommerce shipments,” said Mr Bhat.
Meanwhile, CB Customs Broker has announced a partnership with Georgi Handling to create a new e-commerce terminal at Frankfurt Airport’s Cargo City South.
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months
AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive
Panama Canal limits could help west coast ports as imports decline again
OOCL reports a 'robust' H1 performance as demand see-saws
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article