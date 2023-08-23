Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Lufthansa Cargo builds on intra-Europe same-day and e-commerce network

lhcdbs
By

Despite the prevailing gloom surrounding the air cargo market, Lufthansa Cargo continues to expand its intra-European network with more flights to and from its Frankfurt Airport hub.

CEO Ashwin Bhat has repeated the company’s goal –“to build a European same-day and e-commerce network, and thereby establish Lufthansa Cargo as the leading European cargo airline and service partner in the market.”

He added: “Complementing our B777F and belly capacity, we can now offer even shorter transport times within European and to selected medium-haul destinations.”

Lufthansa Cargo put its third A321 freighter into service at the end of June and a fourth  will join the fleet next month. The carrier offers more than 50 weekly flights on a schedule that includes providing Istanbul, Birmingham, Dublin, Tel Aviv, Cairo, Malta, Milan, Larnaca, Athens, Copenhagen, Algiers, Madrid, Casablanca, Algiers, Tunis and Erevan (Armenia) with a direct connection to its Frankfurt hub.

“Our destinations are constantly being optimised,” spokesperson for Lufthansa Cargo told The Loadstar, and further adjustments and extensions to the short- and medium-haul route network, associated with the A321 fleet expansion, are planned.

“While e-commerce and same-day are relevant segments in this market, they are complemented by typical airfreight goods such as spare parts, pharmaceuticals and high-tech equipment – partly feeder shipments for long-haul and partly intra-European cargo,” the spokesperson explained.

An A321F flight carrying Scandinavia-origin fresh fish and connecting with a Lufthansa B777 freighter or passenger aircraft leaving Frankfurt for long-haul destinations is one example of the carrier’s transit cargo concept.

It said expanding its intra-European route network went hand in hand with Lufthansa Cargo’s plans to establish Frankfurt Airport as a major e-commerce hub via two of its subsidiaries – logistics service provider heyworld and customs clearance agency CB Customs Broker.

“We want to make Frankfurt a leading location in this segment by offering holistic solutions for shipping, customs clearance, and onward transport of eCommerce shipments,” said Mr Bhat.

Meanwhile, CB Customs Broker has announced a partnership with Georgi Handling to create a new e-commerce terminal at Frankfurt Airport’s Cargo City South.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    European Air Transport freighters intra-Europe Lufthansa Lufthansa Cargo Cainiao CHAMP Cargosystems data exchange FIATA IATA IATA ONE Record

    Most Read

    Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'

    China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe

    $650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

    More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room

    CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please

    Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months

    AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?

    Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'

    Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive

    Panama Canal limits could help west coast ports as imports decline again

    OOCL reports a 'robust' H1 performance as demand see-saws

    Kuehne + Nagel Singapore – the show must go on

    Vital Russian rail freight artery wrecked after river dam bursts

    Relief for shortsea as charterers find themselves back in the driving seat

    Low rates and overcapacity: how air charter brokers see the market

    Containership scrapping set to boom by year-end