By Charlie Bartlett 05/09/2023

P&O’s recent withdrawal from the port of Liverpool fits the pattern of a wider “organised retreat” from the UK for parent company DP World, one expert has suggested.

In a recent report, MDS Transmodal highlighted that P&O has lost a considerable share of capacity in the Great Britain-Ireland trade, dropping from 27% to 18%, with the remaining operators picking up the slack. Meanwhile, P&O’s capacity share of North Sea trade between UK and Europe fell from 17% to just 9%.

But more recently, the group is sets to pull out of the Liverpool-Dublin trade, while competitors Stena Line, Irish Ferries and Seatruck Ferries remain on GB-Irish routes. However, the company’s recent actions more closely resemble the pattern of a more conventional winding-down, Mike Garatt, chairman of MDS Transmodal, told The Loadstar.

Referencing a Financial Times article in which he was quoted, Mr Garratt said P&O Ferries “…lost out to DFDS, Stena Line. I’d have hardly characterised [as reported by the FT] that these are ‘low-cost operators”.

However, P&O Ferries told The Loadstar that it has recently invested £250m into the UK through its new ships. “We can’t think of a competitor that has invested similarly into the UK in the past decade, and if anything it reaffirms P&O Ferries’ commitment to the UK,” said a spokesperson. The investment is for two hybrid ships, which will operate between the UK and France, however, rather than on the Irish Sea.

Late last month, The Loadstar reported on P&O’s withdrawal from the Liverpool-Dublin ro-pax trade, after its berth became unavailable at the Gladstone Dock Terminal, and a suitable alternative was not offered, according to P&O, leaving Seatruck as the remaining freight operator on the route. In a statement, P&O said it was “saddened” by what it called a “forced withdrawal” from the port of Liverpool, despite having “explored all options to continue sailing on this route.”

Mr Garratt disputed this characterisation. “It is not as though they are entitled to be there as sitting tenants forever,” he said. “Especially considering the value of the proportion of the land they sat on. UK ports can charge whatever the market will bear.”

Although Brexit has been blamed for a decline in Irish Sea ro-pax and ro-ro trade – with the Republic of Ireland preferring to trade with the European mainland via its south coast ports Cork and Rosslare – there is insufficient evidence to support the idea that Brexit is solely responsible, Mr Garratt said, highlighting a £150m investment in 2018 by P&O in a RoRo terminal at Tilbury2, well after the Brexit vote.

“It seems to be an organised retreat. The central corridor of Heysham and Liverpool to Dublin and Belfast is very competitive, which is why I wasn’t really surprised that P&O failed there. But there was a time when they were clearly investing in the UK, putting new capacity on the Thames and new vessels to go with it. So if they changed their mind, then it was sometime in the last four years.”

P&O stressed to The Loadstar that it withdrew from Liverpool-Dublin only because of the lack of a suitable berth.

P&O Ferries faced extraordinary backlash in March of 2022, when it fired 800 workers over zoom, breaking UK employment law in the process, citing competition from low-cost competitors as the reasoning. Following this, union RMT was similarly unimpressed with the withdrawal from Liverpool, with general secretary Mick Lynch stating that the company “cannot be trusted to operate economically vital ro-pax ferry services,” and calling for the UK government to “scrap any shipping contracts they have with P&O Ferries and begin the process of banning them from operating in UK waters, as a matter of urgency”.

UPDATED 05.09.23 TO ADD P&O COMMENTS