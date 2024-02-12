Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Loadsure launches motor truck cargo insurance

USA Truck
By

PRESS RELEASE

London, 12 February 2024 – Insurtech MGA Loadsure today announces the launch of Columbia™- Motor Truck Cargo and Logistics Services Insurance, a data-powered insurance product, purpose-built for the logistics community.

Targeting SME enterprises, Columbia™ will provide market leading coverage, protecting motor carriers, freight brokers, and freight forwarders against damage to cargo. Supplemental coverages in addition to the main insurance agreement include business personal property, contingent coverage, contractual penalties, debris removal, extra expense, freight charges and shipping containers.

Harnessing data and digital technology, Columbia™ empowers wholesale insurance brokers to efficiently quote and secure coverage through dynamic quote, bind and policy generation.  Brokers will have access to quick and easy digital quoting alongside fair, sustainable pricing through data-powered, risk specific underwriting, dynamic document generation and data transparency.

Loadsure CEO and founder Johnny McCord said: “Columbia™ is yet another example of the importance of data-driven solutions in moving insurance forward and closing the protection gap among SMEs in the cargo and freight space. Backed by our industry leading expertise, Columbia™ will empower brokers to better serve cargo outfits seeking long-term partnerships and the solutions needed to support their businesses.”

 

