Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Loadstar Leader: Tariffs and trade – if it ain't broke, why try to 'fix' it?

dreamstime_xs_65272657
ID 65272657 © Susan Sheldon | Dreamstime.com
By

At the same time as President Trump was claiming a deal had been struck with his Chinese counterparts after two days of tariff negotiations in London, over in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry hosted 53 African leaders.

The contrast in the results of these talks could ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Trump Tariffs

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn

    Explosions and 'out-of-control' fire reported on Wan Hai box ship

    Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer

    Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen

    MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on

    Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest

    'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil

    European port congestion easing – for now

    Turkish Airlines falls foul of air safety regulations, claims India's aviation authority

    CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services

    Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark

    DSV insiders hit back at Kuehne & DHL GF – got a 'pro integration' going

    Does size really matter on the merry-go-round that is forwarding?

    Air rates and volumes still volatile – but carriers stay bullish

    Post-tariff US container imports down 13% year on year