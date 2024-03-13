LINX Port Services joins Shipping Australia

Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage
PRESS RELEASE
Shipping Australia is delighted to welcome LINX Port Services as our newest corporate associate
member!
LINX Port Services is one of the country’s leading port logistics and infrastructure providers
operating in 16 locations across Australia. Specialists in stevedoring, berth operations and
management, infrastructure and warehousing, the team of nearly 1,000 skilled operators support
national and international customers moving break bulk, bulk and a growing scope of project cargo.
LINX Port Services is also an emerging leader in delivering bespoke and scalable services to the
renewable energy and oil and gas sectors. It is present in every major Australian port and is
Australia’s largest Pure Car Carrier (PCC) and Roll-On Roll-Off (RoRo) stevedore.
It is a supplier of break bulk services handling all commodities including steel, pulp, windfarm
components, heavy machinery, and project cargo. It is also a niche bulk cargo handler servicing a
variety of products including fertilisers, iron ore, stock feeds and other raw materials.
Vince Trotter, Executive General Manager, LINX Port Services commented: “as one of Australia’s
largest operators in our field in terms of reach, size and capability, we’re excited to join Shipping
Australia which is made up of a number of leading businesses. It’s an opportunity for us to
contribute our knowledge and collaborate with both Shipping Australia and other members on
important challenges with the betterment of the industry top of mind.”
Shipping Australia CEO, Capt Melwyn Noronha, enthusiastically welcomed LINX Port Services as our new member: “every member strengthens Shipping Australia as the voice of the ocean shipping and maritime logistics sector. Land-sea supply chain connectivity is key to developing – and maintaining – the prosperity of Australia. A highly-functioning maritime logistics industry enables and boosts economic activity and a broadly-represented maritime logistics industry can be successful in advocating for policies that benefit all the people of Australia. We look forward to
working alongside LINX Port Services”
