Kuehne+Nagel teams with Lenovo to support tech customers to cut carbon footprint

  • First-of-its-kind sustainable aviation fuel service for the technology industry
  • Low-carbon emissions option for enterprises to transport IT equipment
  • Emission reduction certificate not only for Lenovo but also for Lenovo’s customers

To support enterprises in their commitment to minimise their environmental footprint and combat climate change, Lenovo is joining forces with Kuehne+Nagel to create a first-of-its-kind logistics service in the technology industry. Through a purchase add-on, Lenovo customers can now ship IT equipment and devices with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a fuel produced from sustainable feedstocks that when used reduces GHG emissions.

SAF is currently the most effective measure to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of air freight. When opting for SAF, Kuehne+Nagel will provide an emission reduction certificate to Lenovo and its customers indicating the amount of SAF litres per purchased device for any trade lane and carrier handling the shipment. This transparency allows customers to reduce their scope 3.1. emissions for purchased goods and services according to the amount of CO2eavoided in the transport.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics, comments: “Kuehne+Nagel continues to develop easy and value-adding sustainable shipping options for its customers. We are pleased that Lenovo chose our innovative SAF concept which offers emission certificates not only to Lenovo but also to its customers and thus supports all stakeholders across their supply chain in achieving their SBTi2 targets. Now, Lenovo customers can avoid CO2e emissions while shipping air freight regardless of the lane or airline”.

“This innovative approach we have forged with Kuehne+Nagel continues our commitment to delivering sustainable products and solutions. At the same time, we continue to explore, deploy, and champion all opportunities to reduce emissions generated through handling, storage, and transportation of our products,”  said Gareth Davies, Head of Global Logistics at Lenovo.

