Kuehne+Nagel opens temperature-controlled space for healthcare customers in Chicago

Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s leading logistics companies, announced the opening of its Chicago facility’s expansion with a new GxP compliant area.

At what is now one of Kuehne+Nagel’s largest healthcare facilities globally, the expansion features 21,000 sq ft of temperature-controlled space with separate areas to support a range of climate requirements – from +2°C to +25°C – specifically designed for healthcare operations.

“This investment allows our customers and future customers to further improve the quality of their temperature-controlled supply chain with end-to-end temperature handling in our facility,” said Greg Martin, Senior Vice President, Air Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel. “As we continue to expand our healthcare footprint across North America, we are committed to investing in next-level facilities for our healthcare customers who need a company to rely on for quality assurance in the storage process.”

The opening follows the company’s move from Elk Grove Village, IL to Bensenville, IL earlier this year, which doubled available warehouse space and allowed import and export to take place in one facility, increasing efficiency for operations spanning sea, air, road, and customs.