Kuehne+Nagel opens air logistics hub at Charles de Gaulle in Paris

Kuehne + Nagel opens air logistics hub at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris
PRESS RELEASE Kuehne+Nagel opens air logistics hub at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris Dedicated space ...
PRESS RELEASE
|
|
Convoy sued after claims its business model 'contributed to' fatal accident
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV
Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up
Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
1,000 jobs lost as Convoy closes in 'perfect storm of recession and contraction'
Adani-MSC tie-up to develop major regional transhipment hub at Vizhinjam
Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers
Flexport pins hopes on Asia backhaul traffic to put freighters in the black
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article