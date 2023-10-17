Kuehne+Nagel and SATS enter collaboration to drive improvements for air logistics

By LoadstarEditorial 17/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

The two companies aim to co-develop solutions throughout Asia, Europe and North America

Initial Proofs of Concept demonstrate time savings, scalability and touchpoint reductions

Schindellegi / CH, October 17, 2023 – Kuehne+Nagel and SATS Ltd (“SATS“) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a strategic collaboration to drive value chain improvements and sustainability efforts within the air logistics industry.

Together, the two companies have initially collaborated on several successful Proofs of Concept to optimise ground handling for e-commerce shipments, air charter hub and spoke operations, as well as to improve shipment visibility and cargo processing speeds for time-critical shipments. The aim of the collaboration between Kuehne+Nagel and SATS, which acquired Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in April 2023, the world’s largest air cargo logistics provider, is to co-develop and implement solutions for customers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. The first Proofs of Concept have produced encouraging results, demonstrating time savings and reducing touchpoints for Kuehne+Nagel shipments at SATS’ airside facilities.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel responsible for Air Logistics commented: “Collaboration is at the heart of what we do at Kuehne+Nagel and we are very excited to partner with SATS. By leveraging our combined expertise and global footprints we improve our service offering and continue to create value for customers around the world.”

“We are always looking at ways to bring extra value to our customers to serve them better, and to benefit from the new opportunities our growing global network offers. Kuehne+Nagel shares this progressive approach and this is why our companies are moving from a conventional customer-vendor relationship to a strategic collaboration to drive improvements and efficiencies in the supply chain,” said Kerry Mok, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS.