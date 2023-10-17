Kuehne+Nagel and SATS enter collaboration to drive improvements for air logistics

Kuehne+Nagel & SATS enter strategic collaboration
PRESS RELEASE Kuehne+Nagel and SATS enter strategic collaboration to drive value chain improvements for air logistics ...
PRESS RELEASE
The two companies aim to co-develop solutions throughout Asia, Europe and North America
Initial Proofs of Concept demonstrate time savings, scalability and touchpoint reductions
Schindellegi / CH, October 17, 2023 – Kuehne+Nagel and SATS Ltd (“SATS“) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a strategic collaboration to drive value chain improvements and sustainability efforts within the air logistics industry.
Together, the two companies have initially collaborated on several successful Proofs of Concept to optimise ground handling for e-commerce shipments, air charter hub and spoke operations, as well as to improve shipment visibility and cargo processing speeds for time-critical shipments. The aim of the collaboration between Kuehne+Nagel and SATS, which acquired Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in April 2023, the world’s largest air cargo logistics provider, is to co-develop and implement solutions for customers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. The first Proofs of Concept have produced encouraging results, demonstrating time savings and reducing touchpoints for Kuehne+Nagel shipments at SATS’ airside facilities.
Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel responsible for Air Logistics commented: “Collaboration is at the heart of what we do at Kuehne+Nagel and we are very excited to partner with SATS. By leveraging our combined expertise and global footprints we improve our service offering and continue to create value for customers around the world.”
“We are always looking at ways to bring extra value to our customers to serve them better, and to benefit from the new opportunities our growing global network offers. Kuehne+Nagel shares this progressive approach and this is why our companies are moving from a conventional customer-vendor relationship to a strategic collaboration to drive improvements and efficiencies in the supply chain,” said Kerry Mok, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS.
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Europe 2021 results show some growth as Flexport battles rising costs
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
OOCL Q3 data provides a frightening pre-curser to carrier results season
Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control
CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals
News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article