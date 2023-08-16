Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia

AKN
ID 54888382 © Weerapat Wattanapichayakul | Dreamstime.com
By

The C-suite waltz, which quite likely reached its apex in recent weeks with the departure of Jens Drewes* from Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), still spurs plenty of market talk behind Premium’s closed doors.

(*After strong rumours preceding the news, Drewes left K+N to become the CEO of Germany’s Hellmann Worldwide Logistics… in a year’s time.)

And given the background of Drewes in Asia Pacific (APAC) with K+N, his contacts and influence, the events there deserve the full attention of our marketplace. Yet, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Exclusive Kuehne + Nagel DP-DHL DSV Supply chain radar

    Most Read

    'Look to costs' says Hapag-Lloyd CEO, as freight rates are 'unsustainable'

    Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold

    Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects

    Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'

    Toll Group – just another disaster unveiled

    FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D

    US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing

    Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds

    Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink

    The capacity and rates fallout at the end of Yellow's LTL road

    MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up

    DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'

    Forward Air stretches in $3.2bn Omni Logistics 'leap-of-faith' merger

    Nigerian flag-carrier airline set for take-off, with Ethiopian at the helm

    Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink

    Amazon doubles up on delivery speed, but is not looking for air support