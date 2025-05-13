By Alex Lennane 13/05/2025

KLM Cargo has denied that the grounding of seven 787s has impacted its cargo operations.

The Dutch carrier discovered during maintenance that Boeing procedures had not been fully followed and, as a result, decided to ground seven of its 20 operational 787s for “additional maintenance”.

KLM told The Loadstar: “The seven Boeing 787 aircraft will gradually return to KLM’s flight schedule in the coming weeks, following completion of the extra maintenance. The first aircraft have already entered this additional maintenance process.”

A spokesman for ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN