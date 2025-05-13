Receive FREE Newsletter
KLM grounds seven B787s but claims no impact on air cargo operation

© Richair
By

KLM Cargo has denied that the grounding of seven 787s has impacted its cargo operations. 

The Dutch carrier discovered during maintenance that Boeing procedures had not been fully followed and, as a result, decided to ground seven of its 20 operational 787s for “additional maintenance”. 

KLM told The Loadstar: “The seven Boeing 787 aircraft will gradually return to KLM’s flight schedule in the coming weeks, following completion of the extra maintenance. The first aircraft have already entered this additional maintenance process.” 

A spokesman for ...

    787 AF-KLM aircraft-on-ground KLM Cargo

