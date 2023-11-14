Karsten Obert to leave Rhenus at the end of the year

By Charlotte Goldstone 14/11/2023

Rhenus Group announced yesterday that Karsten Obert (above), a member of the management board since 2021, will be leaving the company at the end of the year.

Mr Obert’s areas of responsibility include automotive, warehousing solutions, sustainability and procurement and Rhenus said under his management it “has made significant progress in these fields, contributing to the company’s overall success and innovative strength”.

Dr Marco Schröter, chairman of the supervisory board, said: “Mr Obert’s commitment and professional expertise have been an enormous asset. We acknowledge his decision to end his successful career at Rhenus with regret, yet we respect it and wish him all the best for his future.”

Rhenus CEO Tobias Bartz added: “I would like to thank Mr Obert for his work and commitment. His contributions have been crucial to our success in recent years.”

Rhenus said his responsibilities would be “reallocated internally”.