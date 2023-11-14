Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Karsten Obert to leave Rhenus at the end of the year

1602828932794
By

Rhenus Group announced yesterday that Karsten Obert (above), a member of the management board since 2021, will be leaving the company at the end of the year.  

Mr Obert’s areas of responsibility include automotive, warehousing solutions, sustainability and procurement and Rhenus said under his management it “has made significant progress in these fields, contributing to the company’s overall success and innovative strength”. 

Dr Marco Schröter, chairman of the supervisory board, said: “Mr Obert’s commitment and professional expertise have been an enormous asset. We acknowledge his decision to end his successful career at Rhenus with regret, yet we respect it and wish him all the best for his future.” 

Rhenus CEO Tobias Bartz added: “I would like to thank Mr Obert for his work and commitment. His contributions have been crucial to our success in recent years.” 

Rhenus said his responsibilities would be “reallocated internally”. 

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Off the merry-go-round Rhenus BlueBox Systems On the merry-go-round Vizion

    Most Read

    Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

    Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'

    MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

    CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market

    East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start

    Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve

    GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?

    No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'

    Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'

    Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships

    Harsh lesson to Mærsk – with love from DHL

    Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border

    Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price

    Hapag-Lloyd shows what a clean liner focus brings