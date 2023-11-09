Janice Kowell to lead marine, cargo and logistics in N America for Marsh

Grégory Goba-Blé appointed MD for UPS in India
Grégory Goba-Blé is the new managing director for UPS in India to lead UPS Small ...
Insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh today announced that Janice Kowell has been appointed marine, cargo and logistics practice leader, US and Canada, effective immediately.
She succeeds Michael Pellegrini, who has been named regional head of Marsh Specialty, US and Canada.
Ms Kowell brings more than 40 years of marine insurance experience to the role, having joined Marsh’s marine and energy practice in 1981. Most recently she served as marine, cargo and logistics engagement leader, US and Canada, and western region leader, Canada. Prior to that she served as west zone marine, cargo and logistics practice leader, US.
Mr Pellegrini said: “I have known and worked with Janice for more than 20 years. Clients and colleagues will benefit from her deep experience and expertise across numerous industries and risk types. She’s a fierce client advocate and passionate about empowering and growing the knowledge of our colleagues, making her the ideal person to lead our team of more than 160 dedicated specialists as we help our clients navigate the rapidly evolving risk landscape.”
