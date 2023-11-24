Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?

Automotive Supply Chain 2018 image
By

Protectionism is all the rage these days, writes John Manners-Bell in this op-ed for Automotive Logistics, expanding on a set of hypotheses laid out in his recent book, The Death of Globalisation. Protectionist measures have become ever more prevalent since the pandemic as nations try to exert greater control on critical supply chains. State-sponsored efforts to increase the capacity of their automotive manufacturing capacities – the most prominent example of which is the US Inflation Reduction Act – are having ramifications across global supply chains and, in some cases, leading to a radical redrawing of production networks. “What is clear is that supply chains, already uncertain and volatile, will become ever more complex in the future as politics and ideological imperatives become as important as economic considerations.”

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    deglobalisation The near-shoring shift Va va voom... DFDS FRS intra-Med trade Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    South African port congestion sees queue of 96 ships at anchor

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    More surcharges loom for shippers as Panama Canal restrictions tighten

    Freightos posts poor Q3 results, but this may be the least of its troubles

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    Abu Dhabi Ports eyeing $2bn swoop on Indonesia's Meratus Line

    SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode

    Guard against cyber-attacks warning, as UK haulier data appears on 'dark web'

    Cargolux invests $72m to buy fleet of aerial fire-fighting aircraft

    Bangladesh garment makers urge government to end cabotage rules

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market