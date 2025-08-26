As China-India trade expands, carriers add capacity, impacting rates
More Chinese container lines are pouring capacity into the Indian market, as trades between the ...
It may take a few months, but increased trade and investment ties between India and China could checkmate the unprecedented tariff threats from the US.
Officials from both sides have already begun talks on revamping bilateral relations pushed back by recent border ...
