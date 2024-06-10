DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – your next value delivery, please?
Negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) have been brought to a shuddering halt following ILA concerns over the use of automated technology at certain US gateways.
The ILA announced the suspension of talks today pointing to its discovery of an auto gate system at APM Terminals’ Port of Mobile, in Alabama, with suggestions it may be in use elsewhere.
A spokesperson for the labour union said: “Here we go again! This is another example of USMX members unilaterally circumventing our coast-wide Master Contract. This is a clear violation of our agreement with USMX, and we will not tolerate it any longer.”
Auto gates allow for the autonomous processing of trucks without the need for labour, which, if true would be a violation of the present Master Contract that runs until 30 September.
That contract determines six-year cycles for roughly 45,000 dockworkers along the US East Coast and Gulf Ports, with ILA president Harold Daggett warning that union members would not work under the current contract past its expiry date, signaling a strike as early as October.
“There’s no point trying to negotiate a new agreement with USMX when one of its major companies continues to violate our current agreement,” Mr Daggett said today.
“[Its] sole aim is eliminating ILA jobs through automation. Who the hell’s a foreign company like Maersk to come on American soil and build fully automated terminals, Maersk tries to shove fully automated terminal down our throats… to eliminate good paying American jobs,” he told the ILA’s membership at last year’s annual convention.
This latest setback continues a theme of the contract negotiations, which began more than a year ago only to stall for months before resuming in mid-May.
With time ebbing away until the present contract expires, the threat of a work stoppage loom closer and, should this possible future become reality, the impact would be immediate, with some US retailers purportedly looking at contingencies.
Paul Brashier, VP of drayage and intermodal for ITS Logistics, told The Loadstar that “contingency plans should be put in place during this current ocean contract season”.
The ILA has not been shy about challenging parties to the Master Contract over possible violations, having sued Hapag-Lloyd and OOCL for $300m over a contested hybrid labour model at Charleston’s Leatherman terminal.
The Loadstar reached out to USMX for comment on the ILA’s decision to suspend talks but the maritime alliance had yet to respond when this story was published.
