Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

I: Amazon starts charging for some UPS store returns

Indianapolis - Circa September 2016: Amazon Prime Parcel Package. Amazon.com is a premier online retailer IV
ID 77563209 © Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com
By

THE INFORMATION reports:

Amazon has started charging fees to make some returns at UPS Stores, marking the latest effort by the e-commerce giant to cut down on costs associated with customers sending back items.

Returns have been an expensive headache for e-commerce companies after they skyrocketed during pandemic lockdown and have remained stubbornly high. Amazon’s UPS fee, along with a new “frequently returned” warning on some items that The Information first reported last month, are part of a push to reduce returns-related expenses as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Amazon Customer returns & reverse logistics Reverse logistics The Information UPS CH Robinson Convoy Coyote Logistics Uber Freight Werner Enterprises

    Most Read

    'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom

    'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light

    Positive ocean freight sentiment keeps the charter market bullish

    DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'

    US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts

    OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping

    New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL

    Data shows a sense that air cargo may be 'returning to normality'

    FedEx unveils plan to consolidate Express and Ground parcel networks

    'Product-driven' Ceva 2.0 will rise from past missteps

    Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo

    Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach

    RusCon and partners launch St Petersburg link to Turkey

    New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve

    LNG impact on decarbonising shipping 'negligible', claims green group

    Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow