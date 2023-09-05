Sign up for our FREE newsletter
House of Shipping certified as Great Place to Work® in India and UAE

Diversity social media people
By

PRESS RELEASE

Dubai, UAE, 5th September 2023 – House of Shipping, a leading provider of business consultancy and advisory services to the shipping and logistics industry, announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in both India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment for its employees.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition, which is a reflection of our dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration, respect, and growth,” said Prasanth Edassari, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, House of Shipping. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we believe in investing in their development and well-being to create a workplace where everyone can thrive.”

The Great Place to Work® certification is based on anonymous feedback from employees across various departments and levels within the organization. The survey assesses employee satisfaction and well-being, focusing on factors such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and opportunities for growth and development.

Edassari also remarked, “We are proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® in two of our key markets. We understand that a positive work environment not only benefits our employees but also enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We will continue to prioritize our employees’ well-being and engagement as we grow and expand our operations globally.”

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. The certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work®-Certified.

Topics

House of Shipping

