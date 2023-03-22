Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Hong Kong's John Lau considers sale of $1bn-worth of logistics assets

Hong Kong tycoon John Lau Shek Yau is considering selling more than $1bn in logistics assets, according to Bloomberg. They include Cargo Services Far East, as well as a majority stake in CN Logistics International. Cargo Services and JL Enterprises, both founded by Mr Lau, also hold stakes in EV Cargo, which the family has said it wants to sell. “The intention to sell the stake in EV Cargo is not related to my businesses, but is a result of a difference in business strategy, with EV Cargo entering the China market,” he told the news agency.

