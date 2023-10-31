Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Hong Kong Air Cargo hoists the sails towards Milan

HKaircargo
By

PRESS RELEASE

October 29 00:05am, Hong Kong time, the inaugural Italian flight operated by Hong Kong Air Cargo took off from Hong Kong International Airport. This flight signifies the successful launch of the first intercontinental route flying into the European region by Hong Kong Air Cargo. The inaugural flight is providing three weekly departures, operating by Airbus A330-200F every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday with a departure from Hong Kong at 00:05am and arriving at Milan Malpensa Airport at 09:15am local time. This service is a dedicated solution for e-commerce logistics, ensuring same-day delivery of goods.

 

Captain Clifford Hung, serving as both President cum Chief Operations Officer of Hong Kong Air Cargo stated, under the “One Country, Two Systems” principle also the “Belt and Road” initiative, Hong Kong has distinctive advantages. These include strong support from our country and close connections to the world. Hong Kong will continue to play a key role as an international aviation hub and in positioning as one of the main gateways for trade between Mainland China and other places around the world. Being part of the airfreight industry, Hong Kong Air Cargo is committed to providing highly reliable and efficient airfreight solutions to meet customer needs. Looking ahead, we are expanding our route network and will launch more new routes between Hong Kong and Europe. We look forward to further expanding our European route network in the near future, including destinations such as Liege in Belgium and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

 

Route Flight No. Time Days
Hong Kong – Milan RH358 00:05 – 09:15 2 / 4 / 7
Milan – Hong Kong RH359 11:15 – 07:25 +1 2 / 4 / 7

Note: All times are local times

