By Alison Koo 30/04/2025

South Korean flagship carrier HMM is diverting ships from transpacific services to its Asia-Middle East route, where cargo volumes and freight rates have held up better.

The US-China tariff war has seen transpacific volumes collapse, although liner operators are pushing for rate hikes in May, hoping both countries could resolve trade tensions.

HMM has two monthly Asia-Middle East sailings, but is redirecting the ships to create an extra Asia-Middle East sailing. One, the 13,000 teu HMM ...

