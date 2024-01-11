Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms

HMM_Algeciras_Rotterdam
By

South Korean flagship liner operator HMM is launching “extra loader” Asia-North Europe and -Mediterranean sailings to make up for the tonnage shortfall resulting from vessels being diverted from the Red Sea.

The ad hoc sailings will begin on Monday (15 January), with a panamax vessel leaving Busan for the Med, picking up containers from Shanghai, Ningbo and Singapore. Two other panamax vessels, all of 4,000 to 6,000 teu, will follow on 29 January and 4 February, respectively.

Just one extra Asia-North Europe sailing is planned, with an 11,000 teu ship setting out next Thursday (18 January).

HMM told The Loadstar: “Deploying these extra loaders is to assist our customers and expedite sluggish container flows directly impacted by the geopolitical issues in the Red Sea area.”

The carrier, like many of its peers, has rerouted ships from the Suez Canal route round the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the threat of attacks from Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The detours have increased Asia-Europe voyage times by 15 days, delaying tonnage.

HMM told The Loadstar the ad hoc sailings were independent of THE Alliance services catering for Asian exporters rushing to get goods out before Chinese New Year next month.

The spokesperson added that the ships on these sailings were taken from the carrier’s other services, with no significant compromise on the reliability of those services.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-North Europe Cape of Good Hope HMM Red Sea Crisis THE Alliance Harim Group M&A

    Most Read

    Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges

    Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

    Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue

    'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended

    Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    China's Cosco suspends Israel-bound ocean services

    Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update

    Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk deny reports of negotiations with Houthis

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions