Hapag-Lloyd's Dheeraj Bhatia to head new Terminal Holding entity

dheeraj Bhatia
By

Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding, exclusively revealed by Loadstar Premium, has appointed Dheeraj Bhatia (pictured) as the executive board member responsible for the new entity.

On 1 January, Mr Bhatia will also become its CEO, and of all Hapag-Lloyd’s infrastructure operations.

He has been at the shipping line since 2014, most recently as senior MD of the Middle East region. Prior to joining Hapag, Mr Bhatia held senior roles at CSAV Liner Shipping and Norasia Container Lines.

“Thanks to his international experience, the board is firmly convinced that the development, expansion and integration of our terminal portfolio will be in the best of hands,” said chairman Michael Behrendt.

A new Terminal & Infrastructure portfolio will be established on the executive board.

