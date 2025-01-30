PRESS RELEASE

Preliminary Results

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2024

– EBITDA and EBIT slightly higher than in 2023

– Transport volume up 5%, to 12.5 million TEU

– Average freight rate at prior-year level

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved a Group EBITDA of USD 5.0 billion (EUR 4.6 billion) in the 2024 financial year. The Group EBIT also slightly improved compared to the prior year, to USD 2.8 billion (EUR 2.6 billion). Both key figures are in the upper range of the adjusted earnings forecast published in October 2024. The increases can primarily be attributed to higher transport volumes combined with a stable average freight rate, which stood at 1,492 USD/TEU and thereby remained at the prior-year level (2023: 1,500 USD/TEU).

Revenues rose to USD 20.7 billion (EUR 19.1 billion), particularly owing to stronger demand for container transports. Transport volumes increased by roughly 5%, to 12.5 million TEU – despite the rerouting of ships via the Cape of Good Hope due to the security situation in the Red Sea and the associated longer voyage times.

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2024 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on March 20, 2025…

